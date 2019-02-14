Aegon sinks 5.2% after H2 net suffers from markets, charges

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) slumps 5.2% after H2 net income of EUR 253M ($285M) plunged 83% from EUR 1.45B a year earlier, reflecting market declines and charges.

H2 other charges of EUR 581M are mostly due to the previously announced legal settlement in the U.S. and book loss on the divestment of the last block of U.S. life reinsurance business, as well as model and assumption changes in the Netherlands, and restructuring expenses.

H2 net underlying earnings of EUR 891M increased 9% from EUR 818M a year ago.

Net outflow of EUR 8.5B, mainly from outflows in the U.S. Retirement Plans business.

