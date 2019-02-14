MGM Resorts outlook called prudent; shares -5%

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on MGM Resorts (MGM -5.2% ) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.

"We believe management delivered an upbeat but prudent picture for 2019 that pinned $1,773m of Consensus EBITDA for the Las Vegas Strip as a reasonable forecast today," writes analyst John DeCree..

Shares of MGM are in retreat in morning trading amid a broad downturn in the casino sector. MGM currently trades at its lowest level since the middle part of January.

