Ryder +4% after improved profit outlook

Ryder (NYSE:R) is up 4.22% after besting estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

The company generated $1.38B in revenue from its fleet management business vs. $1.31B consensus.

Ryder outlook: "Overall used vehicle results are expected to be modestly lower than the prior year due to slightly lower market pricing expectations on increased volumes. We are continuing to reduce our long-term residual value estimates on vehicles in operation and accelerating depreciation on vehicles we expect to make available for sale through mid-2020. The combined incremental impact from these items is expected to negatively impact year-over-year pre-tax earnings by approximately $27M, an improvement from our prior expectation of $45M."

2019 EPS of $6.20 to $6.50 is anticipated vs. $5.79 in 2018 and $6.16 consensus.

Ryder trades at its highest level since the middle part of October.

