Ares Management +5.3% on dividend boost, Q4 earnings beat

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) surges 5.3% after the company boosts its quarterly dividend by 14% and Q4 after-tax realized income of 41 cents per Class A share beat the consensus estimate of 34 cents.

Compares with 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total assets under management of $130.7B at Dec. 31, 2018, up from $125.1B at Sept. 30, 2018; fee-paying AUM of $81.9B rose from $79.4B at Sept. 30, 2018.

Available capital of $38.1B at Dec. 31, 2018 compares with $34.4B at Sept. 30, 2018; AUM not yet earning fees was $28.2B at Q4-end, up from $25.8B at Q3-end.

Q4 gross new capital commitments of $10.4B; net inflows of $9.2B for Q4.

