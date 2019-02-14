Rush Enterprises shoots 10.5% post Q4 results

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA +10.5% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 27.3% Y/Y to $1.54B.

Aftermarket Solutions: Accounted for ~63.4% of the Company's total gross profits, with parts, service and body shop revenues reaching $1.7B (+13.5% Y/Y) & achieved absorption ratio of 122.4%.

Truck Sales: Rush Class 8 retail sales accounted for 5.7% of the total U.S. Class 8 market also, sold 14,666 Class 8 trucks in 2018 (+12.1% Y/Y).

The Company delivered 14,666 new heavy-duty trucks, 12,949 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 2,161 new light-duty commercial vehicles and 8,021 used commercial vehicles.

During 2018, the Company repurchased $125.2M of its common stock and ended with $131.7M in cash and equivalents.

Declared initial cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A and Class B common stock.

2019 Outlook: ACT Research forecasts U.S. retail sales for Class 8 vehicles to be 259,500 units (+1.5% Y/Y).

