Cincinnati Bell -1.3% on wider loss in Q4

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is 1.3% lower after losses worsened in its Q4 report amid higher income tax expense.

Revenue, EBITDA and operating income all increased Q/Q.

Before taxes, its quarterly loss narrowed to $14.6M from a year-ago $21.7M. Operating income rose to $24.4M from $16.9M.

Revenue by segment: Entertainment and Communications, $252M; IT Services and Hardware, $154M.

Cash from operations was $215M for the year (up $11M), and free cash flow was $41M (up from $28M).

Liquidity was $207M as of year-end with no significant maturities until 2024.

For 2019, it's guiding to revenue of $1.515B-$1.575B, and EBITDA of $400M-$410M. Hawaiian Telcom is expected to contribute $350M-$360M in revenue, growing EBITDA to $95M-$100M.

