Patrick Industries +8% post Q4 earnings beats

Patrick Industries (PATK +8.5% ) reported Q4 net sales increase of 12% Y/Y to $531.2M, primarily attributable to acquisitions, product expansions and market share gains.

Revenues from RV industry represented 58% of sales, decreased 6% Y/Y and RV industry wholesale unit shipments decreased ~17% Y/Y; Marine industry represented 15% of sales, increased 121% Y/Y; MH industry represented 14% of sales, increased 26% Y/Y; Industrial market, represented 13% of sales and increased 26% Y/Y.

Q4 Gross margin expanded by 123 bps to 18.2%; and operating margin improved by 15 bps to 7.3%.

Warehouse and delivery expenses were $19.45M (+34.5% Y/Y).

SG&A expenses were $29.24M (+3.4% Y/Y) and margin of 5.5% down by 17 bps.

Company mentioned this was the third consecutive quarter with year-over-year declines in RV wholesale shipments as RV OEMs continued to aggressively adjust their production levels in tandem with the rebalancing of dealer inventories.

