When retail sales reports go rogue

Is there a retail sales-gate brewing?

Analysts and economists are reacting to the unexpected decline in retail sales in December with some degree of incredulity. They question if the delayed report suffered some inconsistencies or data collection problems due to the 35-day government shutdown.

The most startling data point was the tepid 3.1% Y/Y pace of nonstore retail sales growth. That rate doesn't quite line up with the torrid numbers being reported by online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN -1.4% ), Wayfair (W -0.2% ), Shopify (SHOP +1.2% ), eBay (EBAY +0.3% ) and others. Meanwhile, huge retailers such as Walmart (WMT +0.6% ), Target (TGT) and Costco (COST +0.2% ) haven't been sounding alarm bells. And what about all those chain store sales reports from Johnson/Redbook for December showing strong weekly gains?

"This release is such an outlier and so incongruous with the general trend in consumer spending, holiday consumer sales reports and holiday seasons consumer credit data that it does raise suspicions of data reliability," states Jefferies eocnomist Ward McCarthy.

Stay tuned.

