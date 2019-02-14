Vertex's tezacaftor/ivacaftor successful in late-stage CF study in young kids

A Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in Europe and Australia evaluating the combination of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX -0.2% ) tezacaftor and ivacaftor in children aged 6 - 11 years with cystic fibrosis (CF) who have either two copies of the F508del mutation or one copy of the F508del mutation and one residual function mutation met the primary endpoint.

The data showed that treatment with the combination produced a statistically significant improvement in lung function, measured by the absolute change in lung clearance index, compared to placebo.

The combination, branded as Symdeko (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), is currently approved in the U.S. and Europe for CF patients at least 12 years old. The company submitted its U.S. marketing application for the expanded patient population last quarter. It expects to file its application in Europe in H2.