Vulcan Materials +6% after Q4 earnings beat; aggregates profit soars 24%

Vulcan Materials (VMC +5.9% ) jumps after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and an 11% Y/Y revenue increase, as shipments rose 8% Y/Y to 49.7M tons from 46M tons a year ago.

VMC says Q4 gross profit in its aggregates segment climbed 24% Y/Y to $256M, or $5.16/ton, with gross margin as a percentage of segment sales expanded to 29.3% from 26.8% in the prior-year quarter due to solid growth in shipments, compounding price improvements and cost control; for the full year, segment gross profit increased 16% to $992M, or $4.93/ton.

VMC issues in-line guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $4.55-$5.05 vs. $4.85 analyst consensus estimate and aggregates shipments growth of 3%-5%.