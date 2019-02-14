Cumulus Media +1.7% on station transactions

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is up 1.7% in first action after it announced a pair of portfolio optimization transactions, including a sale of six radio stations for $103.5M.

Cumulus has entered a deal with Education Media Foundation on the station sale. Meanwhile, it's also entered a swap deal with Entercom (NYSE:ETM) to obtain three stations in Indianapolis, in exchange for three Cumulus stations in two markets.

Both deals are accretive, says CEO Mary Berner: "The Entercom swap significantly bolsters our competitive position in Indianapolis and the EMF transaction generates substantial cash for debt repayment and investment in other business opportunities.”

Cumulus expects to close both deals during Q2.