Is the Fed's balance-sheet shrinking nearing an end?

As downside risks gather, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard says she's comfortable with the Fed's current patient stance and indicates that the central bank may be nearing the end of its program to shrink its balance sheet.

"My own view is that the balance sheet normalization process should probably come to an end later this year," she told CNBC.

Regarding interest rates, Brainard endorses the Fed's wait-and-see attitude in that the policymakers need to assess economic data as it comes in.

"Let's be on hold for now while we learn about what's going on in the economy--I think it's the right place to be."

And for the downside risks, specific concerns include the U.S.-China trade dispute and uncertainty surrounding Brexit and China's economic growth.

And while today's retail sales numbers, the worst in a decade "caught my eye," she said, she "didn't want to make too much" of one month's numbers.

With the surprisingly bad retail numbers, 10-year Treasury gets bid up, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 2.66%.

