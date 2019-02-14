BP sees resilient global oil demand through 2040, renewables rising to 15%

Global oil demand will remain resilient over the next 20 years even if ambitious targets set in the Paris climate change accord are met and the adoption of renewable energy is "off the charts," according to the new annual energy outlook from BP.

In a "rapid transition" to a lower-carbon world set out by the company in the report, demand for crude is expected to drop only 20% by 2040.

The report sees renewables as the fastest growing energy source over the next two decades, with an annual gain of 7.1% and accounting for half the growth in global energy, with their share in primary energy rising from 4% today to ~15% by 2040.

BP revised down its forecast of China’' energy demand by 7% from last year’s report, "reflecting the pace at which China is adjusting to a more sustainable pattern of economic growth," and India should overtake China in terms of demand growth beginning in the next decade.

"Renewables will penetrate the energy system quicker than any other fuel ever," says BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale.