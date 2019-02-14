Amazon cancels NY HQ (update)

Update with NYC Mayor de Blasio's statement: “You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity. We have the best talent in the world and every day we are growing a stronger and fairer economy for everyone. If Amazon can’t recognize what that’s worth, its competitors will.”

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is cancelling its plans to build a headquarters in New York City, according to a company statement.

"After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," says Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth.