Tyme Tech's SM-88 shows (somewhat) encouraging action in mid-stage prostate cancer study; shares down 9%

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Tyme Technologies' (TYME -8.5% ) SM-88 in patients with non-metastatic biochemical-recurrent prostate cancer showed somewhat of a positive effect. The data are being presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

87% (n=20/23) of treated patients remained free of local radiographic progression with median duration of therapy of 6.5 months. All remained metastases-free. No response data are provided, but it appears that the other three patients progressed.

At week 12, patients showed a 65% median decrease in circulating tumor cells (unclear on the how this equates to cancer progression).

PSA levels generally remained stable (increasing levels are associated with progressive prostate cancer) during treatment. 52% (n=12/23) experienced an improvement in PSA doubling time (not much of an effect on PSA levels since the majority of patients only showed a slower rate of increase).

According to Tyme, SM-88 is a combination therapy that uses a proprietary dysfunctional tyrosine derivative to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells, breaking down their defenses and making them vulnerable to oxidative stress and death.