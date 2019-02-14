Rowan drillship wins extension from Exxon for Gulf of Mexico work

Rowan (RDC +0.1% ) says Exxon Mobil has exercised the third of four options for its Rowan Relentless ultra-deepwater drillship for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Rowan Relentless has been under contract with XOM since September 2018.

In its latest fleet status report, RDC says a contract for its Rowan EXL II jack-up rig with BP in Trinidad is expected to conclude in early June instead of April as previously expected.

BP also exercised the first of two options for the Joe Douglas jack-up rig, which started work in early January.