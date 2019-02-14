SL Green slides after Amazon nixes NYC HQ

Office REIT SL Green Realty (SLG -1.3%) slides after Amazon (AMZN -1.2%) canceled its plans to build one of the HQ2s in Queens, New York.
Keep an eye on other office REITs Vornado Realty Trust (VNO -0.8%) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE -0.6%).
In December Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -1%) closed on the acquisition of Forest City Realty, which has a presence in the New York area.
Apartment REITs that could be affected: Equity Residential (EQR -0.3%) and AvalonBay Communities (AVB -0.3%).
