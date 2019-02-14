Chart Industries +4% post Q4 earnings beat; raises FY19 guidance

Chart Industries (GTLS +4.3% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 7.7% Y/Y to $290.1M; and orders of $273.3M (+10.3% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Energy & Chemicals $101.7M (+2.6% Y/Y); D&S West $118.3M (+12.7% Y/Y); and D&S East $72M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 166 bps to 25.5%; and operating margin improved bps 131 bps to 9.1%.

SG&A expenses were $41.4M (-11.9% Y/Y) and margin 14.3% down by 318 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $55.4M, compared to $29.4M a year ago; and Free cash flow of $46.2M, compared to $17.8M a year ago.

Backlog as of December 31, 2018 was $568.2M (+27.3% Y/Y), with Energy & Chemicals at $253M (+20% Y/Y); D&S West $129.8M (+9.4% Y/Y); and D&S East $185.4M (+56.3% Y/Y).

During the quarter company completed the sale of CAIRE Medical for $133.5M ($34.3M gain on the sale net of taxes), and closed the acquisition of VRV S.r.l. and its subsidiaries.

FY19 Guidance, raised: Sales $1.26B-$1.31B (prior $1.24B-$1.3B); Adj. EPS $2.5-$2.8 (prior $2.4-$2.75); effective tax rate to be ~22%-23%; and Capex $35M-$40M.

