PBF Energy -3% after mixed Q4, IDR simplification agreement

PBF Energy (PBF -3.2% ) is sharply lower after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings while revenues fell 4% Y/Y to $6.3B and announcing an IDR simplification agreement.

PBF says it will accelerate the previously announced 2019 turnarounds at its Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries to strategically position the company for late 2019 as the expected benefits of the changing marine fuels standards being implemented with IMO 2020 begin to emerge; the Delaware City coker turnaround and other ancillary units will now occur in March-April and the Paulsboro crude unit turnaround originally planned for Q3 will now occur in Q2 2019.

For Q1, PBF expects East Coast total throughput to average 300K-320K bbl/day, Mid-Continent total throughput is seen averaging 135K-145K bbl/day, Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 175K-185K bbl/day and West Coast total throughput is forecast at 130K-140K bbl/day.