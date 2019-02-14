Total, Aramco to spend $1B to develop Saudi retail fuel network

Total (TOT +1.3% ) and Saudi Aramco sign a joint venture agreement to invest ~$1B over the next six years to develop a network of fuel and retail services in Saudi Arabia.

The JV also will take control of an existing network of 270 service stations together with their tanker fleet.

TOT, which will be the first international oil major to invest in Saudi Arabia's fuel retail network, says the JV deal is "in line with our global strategy to expand in fast-growing markets worldwide."