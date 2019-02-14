Chefs' Warehouse -3.5% despite positive margins

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -3.5% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 10.4% Y/Y to $394.06M.

Gross profit margin increased 20 bps to 26%, due in large part to deflation in certain center-of-the-plate categories.

Gross margins in the Company’s specialty category decreased 93 bps and increased 135 bps in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared Y/Y.

Operating margin increased 24 bps to 4.52%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 8 bps to 6.24%.

“In 2019 and beyond, we will look to continue to grow existing and new markets, expand product categories and implement technology focused on improving efficiency in our operations and enhancing customer experience.” said CEO Chris Pappas.

2019 Outlook: Sales $1.52-1.57B; Gross profit $390-400M; Net income $27.2-30M; EPS $0.90-1.00; Adj. EBITDA $86-90M; Adj. EPS $0.91-$1.01; effective tax rate of ~27.5% and fully diluted shares of ~30M.

