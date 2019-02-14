Taubman +4.1% after Q4 beats

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) gains 4.1% after Q4 and year results "delivered on all metrics with a beat on earnings following strong growth in tenant sales and comparable center NOI growth," says Colorado Wealth Management Fund.

Q4 FFO of 91 cents per share beat consensus by 2 cents but slide from $1.03 in Q4 2017.

For the year, comparable center NOI increased 4.4%, its best annual NOI growth rate in six years.

Ignore weakness in Q4 Y/Y comparisons that are due to timing of the Asian holiday, Colorado Wealth says.

Previously: Taubman, Blackstone in deal for three Asian shopping centers (Feb. 14)