Overwatch League starts 2019 season with eight new teams

Blizzard's (ATVI +2.9% ) Overwatch League kicks off its 2019 season today, adding eight new teams around the world.

That brings the roster to 20 teams overall from the previous 12, adding more than 100 new players.

The new teams include two in Canada (Vancouver and Toronto); one in France (Paris); two in the U.S. (Atlanta and Washington, D.C.) and three in China (Chengdu, Hangzhou and Guangzhou).

While most matches will be played at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, the league will go on the road to Dallas and Atlanta for "Homestand Weekend" events as well this season.

The league has a wide variety of linear and broadcast platforms, including Twitch and the ESPN app as well as Overwatch's website.