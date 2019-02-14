Ingevity rises sharply after better-than-expected Q4 earnings

Ingevity surges (NGVT +12.6% ) as it says that Q4 performance exceeded expectations and higher sales volumes, improved price & mix and lower raw material costs were key factors to drive Q4 performance, partially offset by higher freight & distribution costs, plant outages and legal expenses

Sales by segment: Performance Materials: $112.5M (+24% Y/Y); Performance Chemicals: $166M (+20%)

Gross margin expands ~220bps to 35%

The company says that including Capa caprolactone business acquisition, expects revenue increase of ~18% and earnings by ~25% versus 2018.

Sees FY19 sales of $1.3B-1.36B, higher than consensus of $1.23B; expects EPS of ~$5.16, vs. consensus of $4.71

Previously: Ingevity beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)