Fitch Ratings updates on Oshkosh

Fitch Ratings affirms its long-term issuer default rating on Oshkosh (OSK) at BBB-.

The ratings agency expects Oshkosh's free cash flow after dividends to track at or above $200M over the next two years supported by modest capex of less than 2% of revenues and normal growth in working capital.

Fitch on OShkosh's cash deployment: "OSK has directed a significant portion of its cash flow to dividends and share repurchases in recent years. Fitch expects FCF after dividends will continue to be directed toward share repurchases and, potentially, bolt-on acquisitions. Fitch expects share repurchases will be financed with FCF and will not lead to higher debt levels. Fitch also believes the company has the ability to manage through a cyclical downturn with its existing liquidity and cash flow, which would benefit from a reduction in working capital and a likely reduction in share repurchase activity."

Fitch has a Stable outlook on Oshkosh.