More on Lincoln Electric's Q4 results

Lincoln Electric (LECO -2% ) reported Q4 net sales of $743.8M a slight decrease of 0.04% Y/Y; and +1.6% Y/Y organic sales.

Sales by segments: Americas Welding $484.48M (+8.9% Y/Y); International Welding $224.36M (-13.6% Y/Y); and The Harris Products Group $70.67M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 180 bps to 33.7%; operating margin improved by 260 bps to 12.8%; and adj. operating margin improved by 90 bps to 13%.

Q4 Overall Adj. EBIT margin improved by 90 bps to 13.7%. Segment margins: Americas Welding 17.7% up by 90 bps ; International Welding 5.5% up by 90 bps ; and The Harris Products Group 12% down by 90 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $99.37M, compared to $89.49M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $358.85M, as of December 31, 2018.

Company mentions to be well positioned to drive margin growth and higher returns in 2019 as it continues to execute on strategic initiatives.

Previously: Lincoln Electric beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Feb. 14)