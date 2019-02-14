Bluerock Residential Q4 same-store NOI rises 7.6%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG -0.5% ) Q4 core FFO per share of 20 cents increases from 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Core FFO adds back non-cash, non-operating expenses such as accretion on the company's series B preferred stock.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 18 cents from 13 cents a year ago.

Same-store revenue increased 5.5% Y/Y and same-store NOI rose 7.6%.

Q4 operating margin increased to 60.5% from 58.9% a year ago.

Occupancy improved to 94.5% from 94.1%.

Sees 2019 core FFO per share of 80 cents-84 cents.

Previously: Bluerock Residential misses by $0.11, beats on revenue (Feb. 14)