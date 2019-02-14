TransUnion slips 1.1% in wake of soft guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) falls 1.1% after Q1 and 2019 guidance trail consensus estimates as earnings are reduced by foreign exchange rates and higher interest expense from acquisitions made last year.

Q1 guidance: Adjusted revenue of $614M-$619M vs. consensus of $639.4M and adjusted EPS of 58 cents-59 cents vs. consensus of 63 cents.

Sees year adjusted revenue of $2.59BB-$2.61B vs. consensus of $2.65B.

Sees year adjusted EPS of $2.57-$2.63 vs. consensus of $2.77.

Year EPS outlook includes about 4-cent headwind from unfavorable foreign exchange rates and about 18 cents for the full-year effect of higher interest expense related to additional debt for acquisitions completed in June 2018 and higher LIBOR rates.

Previously: TransUnion beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Feb. 14)