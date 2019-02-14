Outlook Therapeutics up 18%

Thinly traded micro cap Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK +18.4% ) is up on an 11x surge in volume. Shares have rallied 65% this month.

This morning, it announced fiscal Q1 results. Highlights:

Its first Phase 3 study in Australia assessing lead candidate ONS-5010 in wet AMD is 75% enrolled. A second Phase 3, in Australia and New Zealand, will launch this quarter.

IND should be filed next month to enable U.S. patient enrollment in the second study.

If all goes well, marketing applications will be filed in 2020.

Received the final $8M from a $20M debt deal with BioLexis.

ONS-5010 is an ophthalmic formulation of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.7% ) Avastin (bevacizumab) that is administered via intravitreal injection.

At the end of December, it only had $228K in cash so it has an acute need for new capital. Operations consumed $33M in fiscal 2018.