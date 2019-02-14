Alphabet replaces Amazon as Citi top pick

Alphabet (GOOG +0.5%)(GOOGL +0.5%) unseats Amazon (AMZN -0.7%) as Citi's top pick for U.S. internet companies.
Citi cites Alphabet's continuing "strong top-line growth" particularly in mobile search and YouTube and says the valuation "more than offset continued margin pressures."
On Amazon's move, Citi cites the new e-commerce regulations, the controversy over the (now cancelled) NYC headquarters, and Jeff Bezos' affair scandal.
Netflix (NFLX +1.3%) and (FB +0.2%) follow Alphabet onto the top pick list, and all three receive Buy ratings.
