Alphabet replaces Amazon as Citi top pick

Alphabet (GOOG +0.5% )(GOOGL +0.5% ) unseats Amazon (AMZN -0.7% ) as Citi's top pick for U.S. internet companies.

Citi cites Alphabet's continuing "strong top-line growth" particularly in mobile search and YouTube and says the valuation "more than offset continued margin pressures."

On Amazon's move, Citi cites the new e-commerce regulations, the controversy over the (now cancelled) NYC headquarters, and Jeff Bezos' affair scandal.

Netflix (NFLX +1.3% ) and (FB +0.2% ) follow Alphabet onto the top pick list, and all three receive Buy ratings.

Previously: Amazon cancels NY HQ (Feb. 14)