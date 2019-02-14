Lebron-backed pizza chain eyes IPO

Blaze Pizza is starting to position itself for an IPO, according to Bloomberg.

Co-founder Rick Wetzel says the company wants to hit 500 restaurants in the U.S. before considering an IPO. The restaurant chain is prepping to be more attractive to investors by adding to-go and delivery services across the U.S. The chain is also firing off some promotions in what could be a warning shot to Domino's Pizza (DPZ +0.4% ), Papa John's International (PZZA +0.6% ) and Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM).

Of note, Lebron James is an investor in Blaze Pizza and an occasional spokesperson. The perennial NBA all-star has a massive social media footprint, including 42M followers on Twitter.