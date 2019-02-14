William Lyon Homes -2.6% on October-November sales lull

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) slumps 2.6% after a disappointing October and November led to lower-than expected Q4 revenue and earnings.

Q4 adjusted EPS of 91 cents missed the average analyst estimate of $1.06 and compares with 89 cents a year ago.

Q4 revenue of $659.6M fell short of the $715.6M consensus estimates; increased from $623.3M a year ago.

Higher mortgage rates and waning consumer confidence resulted in fewer spec home sales and closings than WLH anticipated and higher cancellation rates in some markets.

The homebuilder saw a rebound in December sales activity, but remains cautious until it can see how the spring selling season shapes up, says President and CEO Matthew R. Zaist.

Q4 homes closed of 1,311, rose 24% from 1,058 a year ago; number of homes closed decreased Y/Y in Arizona, Washington, and Oregon.

Q4 average sales price of homes closed fell 15% Y/Y to $501,400.

