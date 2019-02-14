Newell Brands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.43B (-35.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NWL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.