More on Emerald Expositions Events Q4 performance
Feb. 14, 2019 1:55 PM ETEmerald Holding, Inc. (EEX)EEXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Emerald Expositions Events sinks (EEX -15.2%) despite the company reports Q4 earnings beat; issues 2019 guidance lower than expected
- Q4 revenues of $57M, +81% Y/Y is primarily led by two acquisitions in 2H 2018 contributing ~$17M; organic revenue growth was ~19.1%, mainly driven by several show launches, most notably Outdoor Retailer Winter Market.
- Gross margin improves ~530bps to 36%
- Cash and cash equivalents were $20.5M, with net debt of $556M
- For FY19, expects revenue of ~$378M-$390M, as compared to consensus of $391.07M; adj. EBITDA of ~$140M-$150M; anticipates adj. net income of ~$76M-$88M, with EPS of $1.02 to $1.20 (vs. consensus estimate of $1.25), and Free Cash Flow of ~$80M-$90M
