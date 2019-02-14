More on Emerald Expositions Events Q4 performance

Feb. 14, 2019 1:55 PM ETEmerald Holding, Inc. (EEX)EEXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Emerald Expositions Events sinks (EEX -15.2%) despite the company reports Q4 earnings beat; issues 2019 guidance lower than expected
  • Q4 revenues of $57M, +81% Y/Y is primarily led by two acquisitions in 2H 2018 contributing ~$17M; organic revenue growth was ~19.1%, mainly driven by several show launches, most notably Outdoor Retailer Winter Market.
  • Gross margin improves ~530bps to 36%
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $20.5M, with net debt of $556M
  • For FY19, expects revenue of ~$378M-$390M, as compared to consensus of $391.07M; adj. EBITDA of ~$140M-$150M; anticipates adj. net income of ~$76M-$88M, with EPS of $1.02 to $1.20 (vs. consensus estimate of $1.25), and Free Cash Flow of ~$80M-$90M
  • Previously: Emerald Expositions beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 14)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.