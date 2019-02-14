WABCO Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $963.86M (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WBC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.