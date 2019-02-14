Olympic Steel Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 14, 2019 5:30 PM ETOlympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)ZEUSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+575.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $364.75M (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZEUS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.