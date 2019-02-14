Materion +17% post Q4 earnings

Materion (MTRN +17.1% ) reports Q4 revenue decline ~3% Y/Y to $298.1M led by Advanced Materials sales; however the company achieved value-added sales of $185.8M, +3% despite growing macroeconomic uncertainty and continued market softness in consumer electronics

Sales by segment: Performance Alloys & Composites: $128.5M (+8%); Advanced Materials: $138.7M (-14%); Precision Coatings: $30.9M (+8.4%)

Gross margin expands ~300bps to 22.2%; operating margin increases marginally by ~20bps to 4.8%

Issues FY19 adj. EPS outlook of ~$2.62-$2.74, vs. consensus of $2.44

