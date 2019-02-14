Six Flags -12% after traffic mark disappoints

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is down 12.2% after the company's 3% increase in Q4 park traffic fell well short of the consensus expectation of analysts for a 11% increase.

Admissions revenue per capita growth of 8% provided some relief for the theme park operator during the quarter.

In a CNBC appearance, Six Flags CEO Jim Reid-Anderson noted the China component of the business is very small and the core business in the U.S. remains very strong. He also said the new theme parks which underperformed older parks in Q4 have significant upside potential.

Six Flags pushed out its $750M EBITDA target to 2021 from 2020, which could account for some of the selling pressure today.

