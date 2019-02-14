International Flavors & Fragrances plummets after Q4 earnings miss

International Flavors & Fragrances tumbles (IFF -9.8% ) as the company reports Q4 earnings lower than analysts' estimates.

The company says that taste & smell business segments posted a loss due to higher input costs and manufacturing expenses; interrupted supply chain, along with disruptions in its citral supply from India also added to higher costs.

Anticipates FY19 sales to be ~$5.2B-$5.3B (vs. consensus of $5.37B), with adj. EPS ex amortization of $6.30-$6.50

Previously: International Flavors & Fragrances misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Feb. 13)