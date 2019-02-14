New Gold -24% as production guidance smaller, costlier than expectations

New Gold (NGD -24.1%) plunges despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 27% Y/Y revenue increase, as the miner's outlook for 2019 disappoints investors.
On an unadjusted basis, NGD lost $727.7M in the quarter, mostly due to a $671M impairment on its Rainy River mine in Ontario.
NGD says it expects to produce 300K-335K oz. of gold this year at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,370-$1,470/oz. for its two mines, smaller and much costlier than the 336K oz. at $1,022/oz. forecast by analysts.
NGD estimates FY 2019 production of 245K-270K oz. of gold at Rainy River, with all-in sustaining cost of $1,690-$1,790/oz., well above last year's $1,501/oz.; the company estimated at the start of 2018 that the mine would produce 431K oz. for the year but then slashed its forecast by ~100K oz. as it encountered grade and recovery issues.
During Q4, NGD produced 97,428 oz. of gold, including 77,202 oz. from Rainy River.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox