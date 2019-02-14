New Gold -24% as production guidance smaller, costlier than expectations

New Gold (NGD -24.1% ) plunges despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 27% Y/Y revenue increase, as the miner's outlook for 2019 disappoints investors.

On an unadjusted basis, NGD lost $727.7M in the quarter, mostly due to a $671M impairment on its Rainy River mine in Ontario.

NGD says it expects to produce 300K-335K oz. of gold this year at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,370-$1,470/oz. for its two mines, smaller and much costlier than the 336K oz. at $1,022/oz. forecast by analysts.

NGD estimates FY 2019 production of 245K-270K oz. of gold at Rainy River, with all-in sustaining cost of $1,690-$1,790/oz., well above last year's $1,501/oz.; the company estimated at the start of 2018 that the mine would produce 431K oz. for the year but then slashed its forecast by ~100K oz. as it encountered grade and recovery issues.

During Q4, NGD produced 97,428 oz. of gold, including 77,202 oz. from Rainy River.