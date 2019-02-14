End of A380 superjumbo good news for both Airbus, Boeing - Barron's

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) flies ~3% higher after announcing it would stop making the A380 superjumbo jet and cease deliveries in 2021, a move Al Root at Barron's believes is good news for the company and its rival Boeing (BA +0.2% ).

Airbus said on its earnings conference call today that passenger growth rose 7% Y/Y in 2018, and it expects operating earnings to grow 15% in 2019 despite the winding down of the A380, which Root says also bodes well for Boeing, whose strategic approach perhaps makes its shares a bit more appealing than Airbus.

The Airbus A380 seats up to 525 passengers vs. 369 for its A350, but the smaller plane features composite wings and two engines, making it more fuel efficient than the four-turbine A380.