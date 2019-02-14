Ferroglobe downgraded at Jefferies on pricing pressures, lack of catalysts

Ferroglobe (GSM -14.1% ) falls hard after Jefferies downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $2.70 price target, trimmed from $3, saying the company's move to curb its silicon metal capacity likely will not prove sufficient to combat weak pricing trends.

While high ore input costs may continue to pressure margins, GSM also faces the risk of lower U.S. aluminum scrap prices ahead of Chinese restrictions, the firm says.

Jefferies maintains its 2019 EBITDA estimate for GSM at $130M, below the analyst consensus estimate of $148M.