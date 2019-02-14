Analysts praise Diodes after earnings

Sidoti maintains a Buy rating on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) after yesterday's earnings and raises the target from $42 to $52.

The firm says consensus estimates for 2019 "will move higher on the 1Q:19 guidance, even as demand weakens in the broader industry."

Benchmark keeps its Buy rating and $45 target and calls Diodes a "shining star" in a "dim night sky" due to its favorable product mix and gross profit and margin growth potential.

Diodes shares are up 8.5% to $40.56.

Previously: Diodes beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)