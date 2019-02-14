GE downsizes plan for Boston headquarters

General Electric (GE -3.2% ) says it is scrapping plans for a 12-story headquarters office tower on Boston's waterfront, choosing instead to lease smaller buildings nearby.

GE plans to sell its waterfront property and pay back $87M to Massachusetts that was spent luring the company to move its headquarters from Connecticut.

GE says it will keep its headquarters in Boston with ~250 workers and lease space in two existing buildings that will be part of the sale.

The move is another side effect of the company’s decision last year to break up and sell major businesses, since it will no longer need the 800-person campus it envisioned.

GE already had been trading lower ahead of the announcement, and the stock is today's mostly actively traded issue on the NYSE.