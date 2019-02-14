Carlyle Group co-CEOs each get over $36M in 2018 compensation

Carlyle Group's (CG -0.1% ) co-CEOs, who both came into that role on Jan. 1, 2018, received total compensation valued at over $36M each, according to a regulatory filing.

Kewsong Lee received $36.6M and Glenn Youngkin received about $37.3M. Their base salaries were each at $275K and they each received a cash bonus of $3.35M.

Each also received a 2018 one-time stock award of $24.9M, by far their biggest chunk of compensation.

The other three categories added into their totals were "2018 other stock awards", and "all other compensation."

Peter J. Clare, co-chief investment officer and co-head of U.S. buyout gets 2018 compensation valued at $20.6M, with $12.7M of that in stock awards and $4.87M under "all other compensation," which in this case is direct carried interest allocation at the fund level for 2018. That allocation refers to the percentage of profits many private equity managers collect even if their own money isn't invested the the firm's funds.

