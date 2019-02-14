Facebook has user threat BOLO list - CNBC

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has a "be on lookout" or BOLO list that's updated once a week and contains hundreds of people who have made threats against the company on the social network, according to CNBC sources.

Facebook's information security team can track the users through location data provided through the app or site. The company then notifies authorities and its security officers at the location involved in the threat.

Some former employees question the "Big Brother-esque" tactic, but others say the security measures are needed due to the strong feelings the platform can inspire.

Facebook's statement: "Our physical security team exists to keep Facebook employees safe. They use industry-standard measures to assess and address credible threats of violence against our employees and our company, and refer these threats to law enforcement when necessary. We have strict processes designed to protect people's privacy and adhere to all data privacy laws and Facebook's terms of service. Any suggestion our onsite physical security team has overstepped is absolutely false."