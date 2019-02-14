Google fights satellite operators on 5G spectrum - The Information

The Information reports that Google (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.3% ) and cable companies oppose a proposal by four satellite operators to sell the wireless spectrum needed for 5G.

Google and the cable companies say the plan would let the satellite operators privately sell the spectrum, which would shape the competitive landscape.

Google and friends instead want the FCC to sell the spectrum, opening the bid and reducing the chance that one company ends up with all of the spectrum.

The dispute could end up in court.