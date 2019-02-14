Pioneer Natural plans to cut capex, slow production growth in 2019

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -1.3% ), one of the Permian Basin's biggest producers, says it plans to cut capex and slow the rate of production growth in the play.

PXD said in today's earnings conference call that it plans capital spending of ~$350M in the coming year, 11% lower than in 2018, as its Permian production is set to rise ~15%, below the typical 20% increase in the previous two years; the company produces ~181K bbl/day in the Permian, or ~5% of the region's 3.8M bbl/day.

The company's Q4 capex of $1.03B was higher than Wall Street estimates of $850M, according to analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt.

PXD expects drilling and completion costs to rise 4%-5% by the end of this year, when new pipelines coming online boost oil field activity, CEO Timothy Dove said on the call.

Shares remain lower after missing Q4 earnings estimates but have pared earlier sharp losses.