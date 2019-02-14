Report: Twitter working on improved camera feature

Twitter (TWTR -0.6% ) has been secretly working on a camera feature that treads heavily on Snapchat (SNAP +1.7% ) ground, TechCrunch notes.

The feature, described in Twitter code as "News Camera," is accessible via a swipe from the home screen and provides for easy captions (prompted by "What's happening?") on photos, videos and live broadcasts before sharing.

Twitter confirms it's working on an improved way to share images/video, but the exact final result is yet to be determined and that it will likely arrive in the first half of this year.