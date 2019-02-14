TrueCar -19% after sales limp in

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) reports revenue rose 10% in Q4 to $91M to miss even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1M vs. $7.5M a year ago. EBITDA margin fell 10 bps to 8.9% of sales.

Average monthly unique visitors fell 10% during the quarter to 6.5M.

Looking ahead, TrueCar expects Q1 revenue of $84M to $86M vs. $93.0M consensus.

"While we are cautious in our 2019 guidance, we remain confident in our ability to reaccelerate revenue growth, through continued innovation on our core experience, the addition of new OEM clients and the roll-out of new products, including trade and digital retailing," says TrueCar CEO Chip Perry.

TRUE -19.44% AH.

